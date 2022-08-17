 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake man takes plea deal over Mason City restaurant burglary

  • 0
Daniel Rish

Daniel Rish/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail. 

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over burglary at a Mason City restaurant.

Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 30, of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and interference with official acts-bodily injury.  He’s been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $430.

Mason City police say Rish illegally entered Pastime Gardens on October 23, 2021.  Court documents state Rish entered through a south window when the restaurant was closed and he was arrested while exiting the same way.  Police say Rish had a blue bank bag with $315 in it.

Tags

Recommended for you