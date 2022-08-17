Clear Lake man takes plea deal over Mason City restaurant burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over burglary at a Mason City restaurant.
Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 30, of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and interference with official acts-bodily injury. He’s been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $430.
Mason City police say Rish illegally entered Pastime Gardens on October 23, 2021. Court documents state Rish entered through a south window when the restaurant was closed and he was arrested while exiting the same way. Police say Rish had a blue bank bag with $315 in it.