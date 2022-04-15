Clear Lake man sentenced for winter abduction

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man takes a plea deal to avoid a kidnapping trial.
Thyago Silva Miranda, 31, was accused of abducting a woman on December 19, 2021. Police say he slammed the woman against the side of his car and then forced her inside. Court documents state the woman was released somewhere north of Manly in Worth County in 20 degree weather after Miranda took her cell phone.
He was initially charged with third-degree kidnapping but pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault causing mental distress. Miranda has been sentenced to 74 days in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and fined $855. He must also serve one year of supervised probation.