 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County

  • Updated
  • 0
Eric Pittman

Eric Pittman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County.

Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools.  He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.

Pittman was found December 7, 2021, operating a motor vehicle that had been stolen from Stan Koch and Sons Trucking in Albert Lea.  Investigators say a search of the vehicle found tools believed to have been used in a burglary.  He was also suspected of selling stolen batteries and other car parts at a recycling business in Kensett.