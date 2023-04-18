 Skip to main content
Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to assaulting a woman and taking her van

Jason Tyer

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of stealing a woman’s van and injuring her is pleading not guilty.

Jason Lee Tyer, 51, is charged with domestic abuse assault, driving while license revoked, and possession of a vehicle without consent of the owner.  Tyer was originally charged with second-degree robbery.

Law enforcement says Tyer had been living in a van with a woman in Clear Lake when they got into an argument on March 27.  The woman says Tyer slammed her head into the seat belt pillar of the van and drove away.  Investigators say the woman was knocked to the ground and suffered multiple injuries.

Court documents state the woman owned the van and Tyer’s driver’s license had been revoked because of a refusal to take a drunk driving test.

He is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 11.

