Clear Lake man charged with burglary and sex abuse takes plea deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of burglary and sex abuse has taken a plea deal.
Johnathan James Goerish, 37 of Clear Lake, had been charged with first-degree burglary-sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse for an incident on August 21, 2022. The Clear Lake Police Department says Goerish illegally entered a home and had sex with a woman against her will.
Court documents state Goerish had been banned from the home on August 10, 2022.
He has now pleaded guilty to reduced charges of assault and trespass. Goerish has been sentenced to 12 days in jail, fined $535, and placed on supervised probation for one year