Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches is expected with highest amounts near the
Minnesota border. Areas with ice accumulations will see mainly a
light glazing. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will result in blowing
snow during the day northwest and north. Very cold wind chills
will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Clear Lake man charged with attempted murder takes plea deal

Chad Gustin

Chad Gustin

MASON CITY, Iowa – An attempted murder case ends with a plea deal.

Chad Ronald Gustin, 44 of Clear Lake, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.  Gustin was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault after two incidents in May.

Gustin was accused of attacking a woman and threatening to kill her around 1 am on May 28 in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South in Clear Lake.  Gustin then allegedly saw that woman the evening of May 29 on the back of a motorcycle on North 8th Street in Clear Lake.  Police say Gustin ran a red light in his pickup truck and tried to crash into the motorcycle twice as the cycle attempted to make it to the Clear Lake Police Department.

Investigators say Gustin made contact with the motorcycle but the rider manager to avoid most of the impact.

Gustin pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

