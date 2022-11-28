Clear Lake man charged with attempted murder takes plea deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – An attempted murder case ends with a plea deal.
Chad Ronald Gustin, 44 of Clear Lake, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. Gustin was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault after two incidents in May.
Gustin was accused of attacking a woman and threatening to kill her around 1 am on May 28 in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South in Clear Lake. Gustin then allegedly saw that woman the evening of May 29 on the back of a motorcycle on North 8th Street in Clear Lake. Police say Gustin ran a red light in his pickup truck and tried to crash into the motorcycle twice as the cycle attempted to make it to the Clear Lake Police Department.
Investigators say Gustin made contact with the motorcycle but the rider manager to avoid most of the impact.
Gustin pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.