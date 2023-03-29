Clear Lake man arrested for stolen van, domestic assault

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A man has been arrested for stealing a woman’s van and injuring her.
Jason Lee Tyer, 51 of Clear Lake, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 cash only bond. He’s charged with second-degree robbery, domestic abuse assault-3rd of subsequent offense, and driving while license revoked.
Court documents state Tyer had been living in a van with a woman in Clear Lake when they got into an argument on Monday. The victim says Tyer slammed her head into the seat belt pillar of the van and drove away, knocking the woman to the ground and causing her numerous injuries.
Investigators say the van belonged to the woman and that Tyer’s driver’s license is revoked because of a refusal to take a drunk driving test.