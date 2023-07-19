Clear Lake man arrested for multiple drug and sex crimes

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been arrested for sexually abusing and giving drugs to minors.
Christian David Vorland, 34 of Clear Lake, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of distributing drugs near a school, pimping, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Court documents state all the crimes happened at a home on 10th Avenue North in Clear Lake that was within 1,000 feet of a school.
Investigators say Vorland provided methamphetamine to someone under 15 three times between July and September 2022 and once in April 2023. He’s also accused of soliciting a juvenile female into committing prostitution in exchange for meth. Vorland also allegedly sexually abused a victim between 14 and 15 years old five times between July 2022 and June 2023 and punched a juvenile female in the face on June 8, 2023.
Charges against Vorland were filed on Monday and he was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just before 10 pm Tuesday. He is being held without bail.
Court documents do not specify how many juvenile victims are involved in this case.