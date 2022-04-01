Clear Lake girl with special needs gets some help keeping up with her friends

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A 10-year-old girl with special needs can now be a little more mobile thanks to Fareway and Variety – The Children’s Charity.
Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity, and Tim Augustine, Fareway Store Manager, presented a Pace 500 electric bike to Kiara Jean Espinosa of Clear Lake on Friday.
The charity says Kiara has a condition that leads to muscle pain and extreme fatigue in response to physical activity (exercise intolerance). That means she has difficulty participating in recreational activities with her peers and has never been able to ride a bike without tiring quickly due to the weakness in her muscles. Despite all that, Kiara is described as active, intelligent, and striving to be as independent as possible in all aspects of her life, despite living with special needs.
The Pace 500 has stabilizer wheels and a battery-powered motor to help Kiara ride at the same speed as her friends without tiring. It was presented to her at the Clear Lake Fareway Friday afternoon.