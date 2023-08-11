Clear Lake gets statewide award for new wellness center

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Iowa League of Cities is giving its most prestigious award to the City of Clear Lake.
The All-Star Community Award is given out based on innovative efforts, urban renewal, collaboration, preservation, or quality of life improvements. Clear Lake will receive the award in the Mid-sized City Category for 2023 for its work with the Clear Lake Community School District to construct and run the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center.
“I will always recall the day that Tony Brownlee (School Board President at the time), School Superintendent Doug Gee, Scott (Flory) and I met for the first time to discuss this vision,” says Mayor Nelson P. Crabb. “At the end of the meeting, we all shook hands and pledged our mutual support to forge a partnership to do all we could to make it happen. Most of all, I also want to thank the voters who supported the project and the thousands of people throughout the year that utilize this facility; this recognition is truly all about them.”
Clear Lake will be honored during an awards banquet at the Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference & Exhibit in Cedar Rapids, which will take place from September 20 to 22.
“I am very appreciative to those who assisted with this nomination application, including: Chelsy Snyder, Stacy Doughan, Doug Gee, Chad Schreck, and Planscape Partners,” says City Administrator Scott L. Flory. “This is the first time Clear Lake has made an application and we are thrilled to have been selected.”
Northwood will be named an All-Star Community for small cities and Davenport will get the award for the large city group.