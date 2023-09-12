Clear Lake Fire Department hosts 9/11 memorial event

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. - The city's fire department invited community members to remember those who lost their lives 22 years ago, along with guest speaker Captain Stephen Johnson who was in the Pentagon the morning of 9/11.
The fire department invited the Clear Lake High School band to perform the national anthem while raising the flag. A helmet ceremony followed the performance to remember the police officers, firefighters, and civilians who were killed.
Retired U.S. Navy Captain Stephen Johnson spoke to the crowd about his story of losing his friends and co-workers while working at the Pentagon that Tuesday morning.
"The most important thing to remember is the hundreds of firefighters who gave their lives saving thousands of people in New York City, as well as the passengers on Untied Flight 93 who fought back and saved the capital," said Johnson.