Clear Lake company becomes sponsor of U.S. Open wrestling championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – A North Iowa company has become a major supporter of amateur wrestling in the United States.
USA Wrestling says Clear Lake-based Pritchard Companies is not only an Official Automotive Enterprise Partner of USA Wrestling but title sponsor of the U.S. Open Championships to be held April 25-30 in Las Vegas.
“USA Wrestling is absolutely thrilled to add Pritchard Companies to our sponsor lineup,” says Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling. “They are a unique company with strong ties to the wrestling world, and we’re excited to see how this partnership continues to flourish for years to come.”
Organizers say the U.S. Open Championships is one of the largest and most prestigious wrestling competitions held annually in the United States. It features the national championships for Senior men and women in the Olympic disciplines, as well as popular national championship events at six other age-group levels.
"The Pritchard Family couldn't be more excited to partner with USA Wrestling. The discipline and work ethic that wrestling instills in men and women provides a strong foundation for success in the business world and particularly in our Commercial Truck Industry,” says Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pritchard Companies.
USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling in the United States, provides competition and programs for over 250,000 members of all ages, including athletes, coaches, officials and club leaders.
Pritchard Companies, headquarters in Clear Lake, is a national automotive enterprise that has been family-owned and operated since 1913, manages various commercial and rental fleets, auto stores, carwashes, equipment sales outlets, and more.