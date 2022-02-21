 Skip to main content
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

Clear Lake city council approves public hearing for seawall project

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Seawall has been an iconic part of the town's waterfront since its completion in 1936. But it is in need of some TLC.

During Monday night's city council meeting, a resolution for a public hearing set for April regarding plans to repair the seawall was approved. The estimated cost to replace chipped stones and mortar is about $250,000, which the city has already budgeted for.

Council member Bennett Smith says there is excitement about repairing the wall, which was built as part of a WPA project during the Great Depression.

"People just love going down there, and no better example than this weekend with Color the Wind with the kites. It gets a lot of attention down there, a lot of tourists down there."

"We've been planning on this rehabilitation project for quite awhile now and planning for it in our budget. We're excited to get started."

Repairs are set to begin in late April, and should be completed by May 2023.

