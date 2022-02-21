Clear Lake city council approves public hearing for seawall project

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Seawall has been an iconic part of the town's waterfront since its completion in 1936. But it is in need of some TLC.
During Monday night's city council meeting, a resolution for a public hearing set for April regarding plans to repair the seawall was approved. The estimated cost to replace chipped stones and mortar is about $250,000, which the city has already budgeted for.
Council member Bennett Smith says there is excitement about repairing the wall, which was built as part of a WPA project during the Great Depression.
"People just love going down there, and no better example than this weekend with Color the Wind with the kites. It gets a lot of attention down there, a lot of tourists down there."
"We've been planning on this rehabilitation project for quite awhile now and planning for it in our budget. We're excited to get started."
Repairs are set to begin in late April, and should be completed by May 2023.