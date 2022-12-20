 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday
and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Clear Lake Chamber gets $10,000 tourism grant

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

DES MOINES, Iowa – 33 organizations around the state are sharing in $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants.

“We’re pleased to invest in campaigns that work to change the perception of tourism in Iowa and encourage more people to visit our state,” says Amy Zeigler, manager of the Iowa Tourism Office.  “These projects will help us continue the momentum and growth of our industry.”

Among those receiving $10,000 grants are:

-          Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for its “The Day the Music Died Targeted Digital Campaign”

-          Northeast Iowa RC&D for the revitalization of the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association Website, Travel Guide, and Visual Media Library

-          Winneshiek County Development and Tourism for “Meteors and 6-Foot Sea Scorpions: Using the Decorah Crater to Promote Tourism in Northeast Iowa”

The Iowa Tourism Office says visitors spent more than $6.1 billion across the state’s economy in 2021, an expansion of 35% over 2020 spending and within 5% of a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.  This direct visitor spending impact generated a total economic impact of $9.4 billion in Iowa, sustained nearly 65,000 jobs and generated $1.0 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021.

“Tourism is a vital component to Iowa’s economy,” says Zeigler.  “The $6.1 billion in visitor spending means nearly $16.7 million was spent daily by our visitors.”

