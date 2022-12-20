Clear Lake Chamber gets $10,000 tourism grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – 33 organizations around the state are sharing in $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants.
“We’re pleased to invest in campaigns that work to change the perception of tourism in Iowa and encourage more people to visit our state,” says Amy Zeigler, manager of the Iowa Tourism Office. “These projects will help us continue the momentum and growth of our industry.”
Among those receiving $10,000 grants are:
- Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for its “The Day the Music Died Targeted Digital Campaign”
- Northeast Iowa RC&D for the revitalization of the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association Website, Travel Guide, and Visual Media Library
- Winneshiek County Development and Tourism for “Meteors and 6-Foot Sea Scorpions: Using the Decorah Crater to Promote Tourism in Northeast Iowa”
The Iowa Tourism Office says visitors spent more than $6.1 billion across the state’s economy in 2021, an expansion of 35% over 2020 spending and within 5% of a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels. This direct visitor spending impact generated a total economic impact of $9.4 billion in Iowa, sustained nearly 65,000 jobs and generated $1.0 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021.
“Tourism is a vital component to Iowa’s economy,” says Zeigler. “The $6.1 billion in visitor spending means nearly $16.7 million was spent daily by our visitors.”