Clear Lake burglar sent to prison for many years

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is heading to prison after committing multiple robberies.
Richard Dale Sigler, 55, pleaded guilty to commission of specified unlawful activity, second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury. Police say Sigler stole from several homes and garages in Clear Lake between January 31 and February 2 in 2021.
Court documents say Sigler was interrupted by a resident during one burglary and after a chase, Sigler hit the resident several times in the head with a screwdriver. The resident’s father tackled Sigler and police say Sigler bit the father in the arm and hit him in the head with the screwdriver to escape.
Sigler has now been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.
Joey Allen, a man accused of being an accomplice of Sigler, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. He received three years of supervised probation.