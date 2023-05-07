Clear Lake Bank & Trust pledges $10,000 to Garner ballfield project

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A $10,000 pledge to the Garner Parks & Recreation Department Baseball and Softball Complex project has been made by Clear Lake Bank & Trust.
“We are thrilled to be able to support the Garner Parks & Recreation Department in providing this new facility built to support the success of our youth athletes, as well as make Garner a destination for holding larger events”, says Paula Spilman, Retail Branch Manager for the Garner Clear Lake Bank & Trust location. “This will have a great impact on our community, and we can’t wait to see how our athletes, residents, spectators, and local businesses will benefit.”
Project organizers say the baseball and softball complex will enhance the experience for spectators and improve opportunities available to athletes for generations to come.
For more information on the project, contact the Garner Parks & Recreation Department at 641-923-4180.
Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company was founded in 1934 and has offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.