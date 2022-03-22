Clear Lake Bank & Trust named one of Iowa's top SBA lenders

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Clear Lake Bank & Trust as one of the top 10 SBA lenders in Iowa.
It was ranked 5th in the state for SBA lending at just under $5 million.
“The Clear Lake Bank & Trust Business Banking team had a tremendously successful 2021,” says Paul Stevenson, President of CLB&T. “I’m very proud of their hard work and dedication to help our customers’ dream of owning their own business become a reality.”
SBA loans help small businesses secure financing to start or expand their business with a loan from a financial institution that is partially or fully guaranteed by the US Government.
“We value our North Iowa small businesses and the entrepreneurs who own them,” says Stevenson. “Our communities thrive because of small businesses, and it’s our goal to ensure they are given all of the tools and opportunities to succeed.”