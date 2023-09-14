Clear Lake Bank & Trust named a top Iowa workplace for the 13th straight year

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – For a 13th year in a row, Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLBT) has been named one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces by the Des Moines Register.
CLBT says they are one of only four businesses to have such a streak of excellence.
“The success of Clear Lake Bank & Trust is built on the foundation of great employees,” said CLBT CEO Mark Hewitt. “We know our employees are our best asset and we strive to make their work life the most rewarding it can be. Feeling valued at your workplace empowers employees to provide great customer service. We want our customers to feel the warmth and happiness of our staff the minute they walk through our doors.”
The list of Top Workplaces 2023 is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.
“The survey provides our employees a platform to give open and honest feedback about their overall job satisfaction,” says CLBT president Paul Stevenson. “It shows us areas where we excel, and areas where we can grow. We couldn’t be prouder to receive this award for the 13th year in a row.”
The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”