Clear Lake Bank & Trust mortgage lenders among best in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Iowa Mortgage Association is honoring two North Iowa lenders.
Mortgage Lenders Cheryl Kurtzleben and Joy Olson of Clear Lake Bank & Trust have been entered in the Iowa Mortgage Association President’s Club, the top category of awards presented by the organization.
“Cheryl and Joy are great members of the Clear Lake Bank & Trust team,” says Paul Stevenson, Clear Lake Bank & Trust President. “We thank the Iowa Mortgage Association for recognizing them for their great work.”
To qualify for the President’s Club, a loan originator must originate a minimum of $25 million or 180 units of residential loan volume in 2021.