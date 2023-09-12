 Skip to main content
Clear and cool conditions expected Tuesday Night

Tuesday Night Temps

After the passage of a cold front on Tuesday, cooler temperatures are moving in behind it. With a clear sky and light wind overnight, temperatures will be dropping well into the 40s, and a few low lying spots could see some upper 30s. No frost or freeze is expected, but it's a sign that fall is almost here! 

