Clean-up from April tornadoes ongoing

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been nearly two months since tornadoes brought devastation to both sides of the Iowa-Minnesota state line. But for some property owners in hard hit areas, there is still a bit left to clean up.
The old Rose Bowl building on U.S. Highway 65, which most recently was the home of the offices for Barnhart Crane Company and MetroNet, sustained heavy damage, but cleanup is ongoing. Next door, Larry Elwood Construction is working on the A-1 Security Self Storage complex.
On 35th Street Southeast, LaVern Dahl has been picking up the pieces, from cutting down tree branches and replacing shingles, to clearing a collapsed garage that housed an antique car collection. The garage contained 5 cars, including an '83 Oldsmobile and two Chevrolets, as well as two Ford Model T's, one of which held up the garage after it collapsed. Fortunately, he's getting damaged vehicles repaired.
Two months in, he says cleanup is going well, and is receiving help thanks to family.
"We're getting there, that's the best part. If we get the cars lined up to get them fixed and end up getting this cleaned up in here, we can bring in some more dirt, level it all down. I think we're going to wait on trees until next year to plant any. All the trees on this property my wife and I planted them all."
After he and his neighbors went through this, he has some advice as storm season ramps up.
"Keep an eye on the weather that's coming. Make sure you got your property insured for what it's worth and a little more over. That way you don't have to fork over much money to speak of."