Clean up continues in Hartland: 'I feel very fortunate to be alive'

Hartland, Minn.- Christmas might only be a week away but many people in our area are spending time before the holiday fixing their damaged homes, businesses, and farms, including in Hartland where an EF2 tornado tore through the community on Wednesday.
Kathy Vokoun has lived in the community for more than 20 years. She is one of the residents impacted by the storm.
"I feel very fortunate to be alive. It was very scary. The sirens were going on and of course I was down in the basement," says Vokoun.
For three days her friends and family have been cleaning up her yard. Today's work was mainly dedicated to removing damaged trees. Vokoun had around 20 before the storm. On Saturday, only a few were still standing.
"It's sad but I know we can plant more trees," Vokoun tells KIMT News 3.
She also lost a fence that surrounded her patio. Tim Bronson's backyard neighbors Vokoun's property. He says his home took a direct hit from the storm.
"Pretty much the whole outside is damaged, a bunch of my walls on the side are all cracked, my foundation's cracked. They said the house got racked a bit."
Just like Vokoun, Bronson hasn't experienced anything like Wednesday's storm. He feels fortunate that he and his family are ok.
"I'm happy that everyone is safe, nobody got hurt, everyone seems to be in somewhat of good spirits so that's what really matters. Hopefully everything will be back to normal before the holidays."
Bronson hopes to have his roof and siding replaced by the spring while Vokoun hopes to have her trees replaced by the summer.