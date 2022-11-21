STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-It's been a day of cleanup for the Stewartville School District. A burst pipe over the weekend caused classes to be called off for both middle and high school students today. Water ended up leaking into the school corridor and into some school offices. The City of Stewartville sent in a crew to help clean two to three inches of water away. Stewartville middle and high school students will have flexible learning days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Classes in Stewartville canceled due to burst pipe
Jerome Barnett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today