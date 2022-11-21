 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Classes in Stewartville canceled due to burst pipe

  • 0
Classes in Stewartville canceled due to burst pipe

It's been a day of cleanup for the Stewartville School District. 

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-It's been a day of cleanup for the Stewartville School District. A burst pipe over the weekend caused classes to be called off for both middle and high school students today. Water ended up leaking into the school corridor and into some school offices. The City of Stewartville sent in a crew to help clean two to three inches of water away. Stewartville middle and high school students will have flexible learning days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recommended for you