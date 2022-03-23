CL Tel collecting donations for Ukraine

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The images coming out of Ukraine are devastating, with schools, businesses, homes and infrastructure destroyed. As citizens work to rebuild their lives, a North Iowa telecommunications company is hoping to help in that process.
CL Tel is collecting items including food, clothing and personal hygiene products that will be loaded into a shipping container and sent directly to Ukraine. Vice President Chris Lovell says the idea came from one of their technicians, Jake Hawkins, whose father in-law lives in the war ravaged country for much of the year, and operate a shipping business.
"He is there in the midst of tragedy. It was an opportunity to utilize his existing shipping business. He'll send a shipping container over here."
"Sometimes, terrible situations, as terrible as they are, they do allow good to come through. We want to be faithful in the opportunities we have, and we will prayerfully be with the people of Ukraine.'
Donations are being accepted at CL Tel's office during regular business hours, and Grace Church in Mason City. Monetary donations are also being accepted.