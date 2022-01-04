You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Civic Center parking ramp to reopen Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Civic Center parking ramp to reopen Wednesday morning

Parking downtown is a bit more limited today.

UPDATE:  The City of Rochester says the Civic Center Parking Ramp will open for business at 5 am on Wednesday. Crews worked Tuesday to fix a heater in a skyway-level ramp lobby and repair the sprinkler system which was damaged when the pipes froze.

Previous story below

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Parking downtown is a bit more limited today as the Civic Center parking ramp is closed until further notice.

According to the city of Rochester a sprinkler pipe in the east hallway of the ramp froze and then burst which created icy conditions.

That then resulted in the water needing to be turned off to the facility.

If you have a vehicle in the ramp the city says you can enter through the west tower and exit the ramp.

However, the vehicle entrances to the ramp will be closed until repairs are finished and it's safe to enter.

Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says he doesn't expect this to be a long closure.

He explained, "It's not a complicated situation it's just a matter of turning the water off to the building, then repairing the heaters, then once the heaters are replaced then re-pressurizing the system and opening it back up to customers. We don't at all expect this to be a longtime closure."

Lemmer says because the sprinklers are part of the facility's safety system it wouldn't be safe to allow anyone to park in the ramp during the repairs.

If you're a monthly contract parker you will have temporary access to the city's other downtown parking ramp facilities during the repair period.

Tags

Recommended for you