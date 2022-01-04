Civic Center parking ramp temporary closure

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Parking downtown is a bit more limited today as the Civic Center parking ramp is closed until further notice.
According to the city of Rochester a sprinkler pipe in the east hallway of the ramp froze and then burst which created icy conditions.
That then resulted in the water needing to be turned off to the facility.
If you have a vehicle in the ramp the city says you can enter through the west tower and exit the ramp.
However, the vehicle entrances to the ramp will be closed until repairs are finished and it's safe to enter.
Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says he doesn't expect this to be a long closure.
He explained, "It's not a complicated situation it's just a matter of turning the water off to the building, then repairing the heaters, then once the heaters are replaced then re-pressurizing the system and opening it back up to customers. We don't at all expect this to be a longtime closure."
Lemmer says because the sprinklers are part of the facility's safety system it wouldn't be safe to allow anyone to park in the ramp during the repairs.
If you're a monthly contract parker you will have temporary access to the city's other downtown parking ramp facilities during the repair period.