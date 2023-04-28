Citywide Garage Sale Begins Today

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-An annual citywide garage sale began today. Over fifty garage sales are happening throughout Pine Island and the surrounding area. The garage sale I went to featured mostly children's items. The kids and grandkids of the managers of that sale have grown out of those items, and so the managers were looking to help them out by selling those used goods. Eva Diercks, one of the garage sale co-managers, said the garage sale gives her some mixed emotions.
“It’s kind of sad to get rid of the things when they were younger just because we have a connection to our grandchildren playing with these items, and, yeah, it’s kind of bittersweet," Diercks said.
The citywide garage sale will continue tomorrow. It starts at 8:00 a.m. and goes until 3:00 p.m. There's also a craft and vendor market happening tomorrow in Pine Island at the Cheese Factory. That market will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.