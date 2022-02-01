City wants to know what people think the future holds for Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Residents are being asked for their input on how Albert Lea should develop over the next 10 to 20 years.
The city is updating its comprehensive plan for physical, economic, environmental, and social improvements.
“Input from all sectors of Albert Lea is crucial to this plan because of its impact to everyone’s quality of life, including how and where they live, work and recreate,” says Megan Boeck, city planner for Albert Lea.
Residents can provide their opinions through an online survey which consists of 17 questions and takes about five minutes to complete.
The consulting firm Bolton & Menk has been hired to draft the plan based on community input. Future open houses and meetings are being scheduled for public input and the city say several community members have volunteered to serve on a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee which will meet regularly to guide the process. The Albert Lea City Council will have final approval of the plan, scheduled for review in December 2022.
“In short, the city will use this plan to make informed long-term decisions that affect everything from economic development to housing to parks,” says Boeck. “Our goal is to make sure the plan is achievable for all of Albert Lea.”