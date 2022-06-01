City staff recommend Silver Lake Power Plant to be deemed a city landmark

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council is set to receive a staff recommendation to grant city landmark status to the Silver Lake Power Plant.
The city's Heritage Preservation and Urban Design Coordinator Molly Patterson-Lundgren said the plant checked off two of eight historical criteria boxes.
The first, Patterson-Lundgren said, is the buildings architecture, which is classified as Art Moderne, a popular style between the mid 1930s and 1950, which includes flat roofs, horizontal lines and curved edges.
The second, is the buildings location in the Med City, which Patterson-Lundgren said transformed the building into a visual landmark on the Rochester skyline.
The old power plant could also secure a spot on the National Registry, which Patterson-Lundgren said could secure future funding for projects beyond the buildings intended use.
"The property is eligible for national registry listing, which is a federal designation and due to that it would be eligible for tax benefits if at some point the property was redeveloped at some point and reused," Patterson-Lundgren said.
Patterson-Lundgren said the plant is being partly used by Rochester Public Utilities but that the utility company likely will vacate the building within the next decade.
The potential landmark designation will be debated in a public hearing and then vote at the Rochester City Council meeting on June 6.