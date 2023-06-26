BYRON, Minn.-A major project continues. Work is being done on the water tower at Klingvall Park. The tower will be draped off so layers of paint can be safely removed. Repainting the tower will take a few months. One of the old layers contains lead paint. That's why extra care is needed throughout this process. While the repainting is being done, park visitors won't be able to use a nearby play area and the city won't be able to use the water tower for water storage. The city is asking Byron residents to try and conserve water. Byron residents should continue using the odd/even watering day procedure. If your home or business address is an odd number, please water your landscaping on odd calendar dates. If it's an even number, then please water your landscaping on even calendar dates.
City provides update on Klingvall Park water tower
Jerome Barnett
-
- Updated
- 0
Jerome Barnett
