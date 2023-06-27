City provides an update on park restrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Parks and Recreation has begun the process of reopening restrooms locked down on Friday due to vandalism and drug-related activity. Three facilities in Rochester have suffered major damages in the past several weeks. Rochester Parks and Recreation facilities have had hand driers and plumbing fixtures get damaged, needles and other drug paraphernalia left around them, and human feces spread inside the buildings. The department saw an increase in these types of incidents over the last several weeks, with things coming to a peak last week. These types of incidents have led to the Rochester Police Department increasing their monitoring of restrooms and picnic areas.
“It’s pretty shocking to think that kids enjoying the parks would-would come across some of the items we found, and we, you know, we made the decision based on safety and public health, and it’s-it’s disappointing. It’s been very difficult to keep up with. Is very tough decision," Paul Widman, the director of Rochester Parks and Recreation, said.
The hope is that a majority of Rochester Parks and Recreation restroom facilities will open on or before June 30th. Some of them already reopened today.