City provides an update on park restrooms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

City provides an update on park restrooms

  • Updated
  • 0

The restrooms were originally closed on Friday for incidents of vandalism and drug use.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Parks and Recreation has begun the process of reopening restrooms locked down on Friday due to vandalism and drug-related activity. Three facilities in Rochester have suffered major damages in the past several weeks. Rochester Parks and Recreation facilities have had hand driers and plumbing fixtures get damaged, needles and other drug paraphernalia left around them, and human feces spread inside the buildings. The department saw an increase in these types of incidents over the last several weeks, with things coming to a peak last week. These types of incidents have led to the Rochester Police Department increasing their monitoring of restrooms and picnic areas.

“It’s pretty shocking to think that kids enjoying the parks would-would come across some of the items we found, and we, you know, we made the decision based on safety and public health, and it’s-it’s disappointing. It’s been very difficult to keep up with. Is very tough decision," Paul Widman, the director of Rochester Parks and Recreation, said.

The hope is that a majority of Rochester Parks and Recreation restroom facilities will open on or before June 30th. Some of them already reopened today.

Recommended for you