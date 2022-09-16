City of Rochester's sustainability goals align with Minnesota's new environmental plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Gov. Tim Walz launches a statewide environmental plan the city of Rochester is already implementing policies to meet its sustainability goals.
For starters the Med-City is setting a benchmark for reducing greenhouse gas emission by 100% by 2050.
The governor's plan is to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions as a while at the same rate as Rochester.
In addition Walz outlines six goals including clean transportation, climate-smart natural and working lands, resilient communities, clean energy and efficient buildings, healthy lives and communities, and a clean economy.
In order to meet local green goals, steps are underway right now. Mayor Kim Norton says that includes installing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and making public transportation, like city buses, electric as well.
Norton says Rochester is in-line with other components of the governor's climate change goals including focusing on clean energy and efficient buildings.
She added, "We've started down this path including adding electric buses and district energy, looking at more green buildings, so we are well on our way but there are still many more goals to meet."
In 2021 more than 730 electric vehicles were registered to Olmsted County. Another way the Med-City is hoping to increase its green footprint.