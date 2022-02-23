 Skip to main content
City of Rochester warning about phone problems Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Many city government phones could be out of order Thursday morning.

The City of Rochester says “an organization-wide phone migration” will begin at 7 am and could last anywhere from less than 15 minutes to multiple hours.  The city says the following phone numbers will not be affected:

-  911

-  Rochester Police Non-Emergency – 507-328-6800 and 507-285-8580

-  Rochester Fire Non-Emergency – 507-285-8963 or 507-285-8964

-  RPU Customer Service – 507-280-1500

“While we are hoping for a smooth and quick migration of the City phones, we also want to ensure the community is aware of a potential outage that could take multiple hours. We thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish.

If you need to contact a city department, call the RPU Customer Service line and they will assist in transferring you.

