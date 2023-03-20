City of Rochester upgrades online parking services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The updated online parking services are more user-friendly for paying citations and managing parking permits.
Parking citations issued after March 30th can be paid online. Paying citations through phone, mail, or the drop box located at City Hall are still viable options. If residents believe an error occurred with their citation, users now have an easier process of contesting citations through the system.
All active residential permit holders are required to register their permit by May 1st. The city sent out letters containing instructions on how to make the transfer to the new website on March 30th. The transfer process will cost users nothing.
"I do think the website is a lot more user-friendly. I think people will appreciate that. Nobody likes getting a parking ticket and when they go in and the website is hard to use it really doesn't help the situation. Hopefully, this will work better for everybody.," said City Traffic and Parking Manager, Sam Budzyna.
Click here for the resident permit parking website.