City of Rochester seeks volunteers for several city department boards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is seeking volunteers to fill positions on several of its department boards.
There are two seats on the city's Ethical Practices Board to fill as the term end date approaches at the end of April.
It's a city department that oversees complaints from residents and serves to ensure clarity and equity in the actions of the city's government and its employees.
Members serve a three-year term, and can serve up to two consecutive terms at a time.
There are also vacancies in the city's Zoning and Planning Commission Board, Music Board, and Library Board.
"All four boards are really opportunities for community members to have a say in government in a particular area, or a particular department," said Mayor Kim Norton.
"They're very important, and they're one of the many ways that we use residents to help with decision making - to advise either departments or the mayor and city council," Mayor Norton said.
If you're interested in applying to volunteer, visit the City of Rochester website. The deadline to apply as a volunteer for one of these positions is March 31.