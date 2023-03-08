 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

City of Rochester seeks volunteers for several city department boards

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is seeking volunteers to fill positions on several of its department boards.

There are two seats on the city's Ethical Practices Board to fill as the term end date approaches at the end of April.

It's a city department that oversees complaints from residents and serves to ensure clarity and equity in the actions of the city's government and its employees.

Members serve a three-year term, and can serve up to two consecutive terms at a time. 

There are also vacancies in the city's Zoning and Planning Commission Board, Music Board, and Library Board.

"All four boards are really opportunities for community members to have a say in government in a particular area, or a particular department," said Mayor Kim Norton.

"They're very important, and they're one of the many ways that we use residents to help with decision making - to advise either departments or the mayor and city council," Mayor Norton said.

If you're interested in applying to volunteer, visit the City of Rochester website. The deadline to apply as a volunteer for one of these positions is March 31.

