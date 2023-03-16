City of Rochester seeks community feedback for proposed sports and recreation center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is asking for feedback from community members as the Parks and Recreation department continues with its plan for a proposed regional sports and recreation complex.
The city is conducting an online survey to better understand what the community wants to see in a new sports and recreation center, which will in turn influence concepts for the facility's design.
Questions focus on what the community would prefer when it comes to amenities and the reasoning behind decisions - like choosing between a baseball field or a pool.
"They can provide feedback about what facilities in the region they're already going to and utilizing, what sports they're interested in, what recreation they're interested in - those kinds of things to give us a baseline set of data to help us with that," said Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor for the city of Rochester.
City council approved a sales tax extension earlier this year to fund the project, and now this extension is under review by state legislators.
Until state lawmakers approve this extension, the project will remain in a concepting stage.
The survey can be found online at the Rochester Parks and Recreation website, and the deadline to complete it is March 26th.