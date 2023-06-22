City of Rochester say independent report clears it of discrimination against Councilmember

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

City of Rochester say independent report clears it of discrimination against Councilmember

  • Updated
Rochester City Council Chambers
Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says an independent investigation has exonerated the City of discriminating against City Councilmember Molly Dennis.

The City says it retained Ann Goering, who is with the law firm Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A., to conduct a neutral and independent investigation into a complaint of disability discrimination raised by Councilmember Dennis.  The City says Goering has now notified them that her investigation into the claim the City of Rochester failed to accommodate Councilmember Dennis under the Public Services provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Minnesota Human Rights Act is not substantiated.   The investigation also concluded that the allegation that the March 6, 2023 Censure Resolution constituted discrimination on the basis of Councilmember Dennis’ disability is not substantiated.

Dennis received a formal censure in March which accused her of verbal attacks and physical intimidation towards city staff and elected officials.  The censure required Dennis to only have virtual meetings with city staff, limit her staff meetings and communications with department heads and other staff, and have all communication written and recorded, which will then be given to the City Administrator Alison Zelms

The City says Goering’s investigation concluded that the allegation that the restrictions that were placed upon Councilmember Dennis as part of the Censure resolution and/or the July 20, 2022 memo were discriminatory is not substantiated.

A redacted version of the report can be found here.

