City of Rochester say independent report clears it of discrimination against Councilmember

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says an independent investigation has exonerated the City of discriminating against City Councilmember Molly Dennis.
The City says it retained Ann Goering, who is with the law firm Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A., to conduct a neutral and independent investigation into a complaint of disability discrimination raised by Councilmember Dennis. The City says Goering has now notified them that her investigation into the claim the City of Rochester failed to accommodate Councilmember Dennis under the Public Services provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Minnesota Human Rights Act is not substantiated. The investigation also concluded that the allegation that the March 6, 2023 Censure Resolution constituted discrimination on the basis of Councilmember Dennis’ disability is not substantiated.
Dennis received a formal censure in March which accused her of verbal attacks and physical intimidation towards city staff and elected officials. The censure required Dennis to only have virtual meetings with city staff, limit her staff meetings and communications with department heads and other staff, and have all communication written and recorded, which will then be given to the City Administrator Alison Zelms
The City says Goering’s investigation concluded that the allegation that the restrictions that were placed upon Councilmember Dennis as part of the Censure resolution and/or the July 20, 2022 memo were discriminatory is not substantiated.
A redacted version of the report can be found here.