City of Rochester recommends buying flood insurance in case of flooding emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City of Rochester advises residents to look into buying flood insurance as most homeowners insurance don't cover flood damage.
The National Flood Insurance Program says 40% of flood claims occur outside of high-risk flood areas. The city's Emergency Management Division believes anyone's home or property can be damaged by floods.
"Strong storms with high amounts of rain can almost happen anytime and often do right? We're lucky this year. So far, our outlook is near normal in terms of the city of Rochester and Olmsted County, but that can change in a couple of weeks or can change overnight with a strong storm," said Emergency Management Division Director, Kyle Mirehouse.
Residents living in high-risk flood zones can obtain insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. People living outside of these areas can search for flooding insurance in the private sector. The Emergency Management Division suggests contacting your insurance provider before buying a flooding policy.
"We always advocate go to your insurance provider and ask questions," said Mirehouse.
Visit the National Flood Insurance website to learn more about flooding policies and how to purchase one."