City of Rochester promotes achievements in 2022 year in review video

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2022 was a busy year for Rochester city government. The city showed off their achievements with a year in review video in Monday night's city council meeting.
The city listed scores of accomplishments in the 11-minute long video.
Rochester earned praise from several publications. They gave the city high marks for livability and scenery.
Over 2022, Rochester city government put their focus on making sure residents feel like they belong, and that their concerns are being heard.
The video also pointed to numerous infrastructure projects, like the Elton Hills Drive bridge and downtown sidewalk project.
City Administrator Alison Zelms says she's thrilled with all the effort city workers have put in to make 2022 so successful.
The City of Rochester also took big steps toward increasing diversity. Rochester Police swore in 16 new officers last year, many were women and persons of color.
The city also said goodbye 30 city workers who retired in 2022. Their combined experience totaled up to 836 years of service to Rochester.