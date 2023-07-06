City of Rochester preparing to limit number of cannabis businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city's proposed ordinance would allow about nine cannabis stores throughout the Med City.
City of Rochester is aiming for the number of marijuana dispensaries to be one for every 12,500 Rochester residents.
Under the proposal, new cannabis businesses would not be allowed to sell products until January 1st, 2025.
Marijuana dispensaries would need to be put at a certain distance away from schools and parks.
"Long as its not disproportionate to the other businesses. I think its something people are in to now," said Ray Royster.
"For medical purposes like medical marijuana where it can help people medicinally, I think it makes a lot of sense. Especially with Mayo Clinic being the hub of all of Rochester and all the patients that come here," said Barb Widelski.