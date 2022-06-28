City of Rochester plans to reopen Silver Lake Pool ahead of holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, with hot temperatures expected, Rochester city pools are preparing for more visitors!
Parks & Rec operations supervisor Bend Boldt says Soldiers Field Pool is open and ready to go with lowered admission feeds beginning this week.
However, Silver Lake Pool has been plagued with issues. The grate cover was vandalized this spring but the replacement is now in and the city is working on getting it installed.
Staff are also getting the heater working with the goal of having it reopened by this weekend.
Boldt says with Soldiers Field Pool already hitting capacity several times it will be a relief to have both locations open once again.
He explained, "With the 4th of July coming up on Monday it's typically a pretty busy day at the pool. We've had some very warm days here in June so that's created more interest and traffic at the pools. So, we're very hopeful we'll have both pools up and running for the long three day weekend and get as many people out there as we can."
New Daily Fees for Pools:
- First Youth (2-17) - Free
- Additional Youth in Group (2-17) - $2.00
- Adult (18+) - $3.00
- Under Age 2 - FREE