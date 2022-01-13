City of Rochester plans to improve downtown sidewalks impacting local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is looking to spruce up the sidewalks downtown by replacing some of the deteriorating brickwork.
The project will replace sidewalks along N. Broadway Ave between N. 2nd St. and S. 4th St., 1st Ave. and 3rd St. SW.
One business owner thinks improving sidewalks could increase foot traffic, bringing more business downtown.
The new sidewalk plans to eliminate the tripping hazards caused by the old brick inlay popping out of place.
Sidewalks will be closed as construction progresses through the project area.
One business that could be impacted by the change is Treedome, creative studio and shop.
“A lot of the sidewalks down here definitely need some repairs - especially right out front of our shop - we have some brickwork that probably twice a month a brick will pop up - someone will have to come by, pave it over, clean it back up, so there is a definite tripping hazard sometimes.” Co-owner Nate Nelson tells KIMT.
Although he is worried about potential impacts to his business, he remains positive for what it will bring.
“Getting more people downtown walking around, in the doors - is always good - seeing stuff through downtown and through the rest of these business districts - I think it will be really beneficial,” says Nelson.
Right now the project is in the planning process with construction slated for May through September.
The project is expected to cost $2.95 million and is funded by Destination Medical Center and tax abatement project reserves.