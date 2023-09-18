City of Rochester plans to implement educational programs on cutting down energy use

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City officials is looking into advancing sustainability in the med city by providing residents more resources to promote energy efficiency in households.
Rochester is planning to apply for a Energy Efficiency Conservation Block grant of $170,000 . City workers are aiming to use this funding to educate its community members on how they can take part in the city’s pledge to become a more environmentally friendly place to live.
The city says this funding will help establish more city programs and spread more awareness around existing initiatives to improve energy efficiency throughout Rochester homes.
The city is planning to submit an application for this funding by the end of 2023.