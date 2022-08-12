City of Rochester plans to add more recreation once former Longfellow Elementary school building is demolished

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The end is approaching for a Rochester elementary school. In just weeks the old Longfellow Elementary school building will be torn down.
According to Rochester Parks and Forestry Head Mike Nigbur the plan is to add more recreation to the site.
Nigbur says the building will be demolished while the pavement would stay. The plan is to turn the site into a splash pad, basketball court, and a baseball field. He tells KIMT News 3 a recreational site is best fit for the site because there's a gap in amenities for the community. Nigbur also says it's an underserved area that was once outside city limits.
"I think that when we look at the amenities we have across the entire park system there's some gaps in our service areas that we need to address. As the community continues to grow, park land needs to grow as well along with that to meet those needs in the local area where those neighborhoods actually grow," explains the parks and forestry head.
The city plans to contact residents living near the site to find out how they want the amenities designed. There's also budgets available for this project but the city doesn't know yet how much it will cost.
The design for the new amenities will be created during the fall and winter. The demolition of Longfellow Elementary School is scheduled for next month.