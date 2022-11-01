City of Rochester moves ahead with golf funding plan following park board vote

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Park Board voted 4 to 1 to approve a golf funding recommendation at its meeting on Tuesday.
The recommended plan would increase golf prices, as well as impose a yearly $250,000 tax levy to help fund the city's four courses.
Golf season passes would increase by 20% in 2023 if approved, going from $795 dollars to $954 dollars.
Daily golf rates would jump by 10% in 2023, which would result in a three dollar price increase at Soldiers Field Golf Course from $32 dollars to $35 dollars.
Parks Director Paul Widman said the new funding model is needed.
"We are going to take this year by year and as far as the inflation, we are impacted by that as well. We are paying a lot more for fuel, for everything that goes into the courses has just spiked dramatically. So, we need to respond to that as well and that is reflected in our fee increases," Widman said.
The Rochester City Council will take up the recommendation on Nov. 28.