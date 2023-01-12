City of Rochester is seeking new Poet Laureate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Applications are now being accepted to be the new Poet Laureate of Rochester.
The city says the position of Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The job involves working with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry. Additionally, the Poet Laureate will participate in an inaugural reading and will help organize at least four additional community events during the term.
Applicants must be willing to commit to serving a four-year (preferred) or two-year term, and to create, encourage, and share poetry in the community. Application materials and additional information can be requested by emailing Southeastern Minnesota Poets at poets.semn@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is February 28.
Rochester’s first Poet Laureate, Jane Belau, was appointed by Mayor Ardell Brede in April 2012 and Mayor Kim Norton appointed Susan McMillan in March 2019.