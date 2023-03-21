City of Rochester is hiring seasonal workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The departments of the City of Rochester are looking for seasonal workers for the spring and summer.
Parks and Recreation are hiring workers right now to prepare the parks, athletic courts, and fields for the warmer spring weather.
"Especially for areas in the Parks and Forestry division. They have staff starting now to get things ready for the summer doing minor repairs of picnic tables or other things like that to get things. Then once the snow melts and the grass starts to grow, we got to get out there and get the fields ready," said Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Ben Boldt.
The department will be hiring seasonal workers for the summer soon. The Outdoor Tennis Center, swimming pools, and summer camps will be hiring for the summer. However, hiring in the summer can sometimes be challenging.
"It seems like we go through the summer with a few positions that we were unable to fill. The more staff we can get . . . the more clients and participants we can accept into the program," said Boldt.
Other departments, such as the library, utilities, and public works, are also hiring.
Click here to see the city's job openings.