City of Rochester has no issue finding election judges

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Election judges have an important job at the polls, registering voters and making sure our elections remain fair. The City of Rochester says they have a good number of election judges going into Tuesday's primary.
Some of the places voters will be casting their ballot on Tuesday are Sunset Terrace Elementary School and John Marshall High School. The City of Rochester is increasing the amount of judges they're using because of the census and redistricting.
Since people can vote at more places this year the city had to recruit an additional 140 judges for this election. City license examiner Christiaan Cartwright says he thinks finding judges hasn't been an issue because people get paid for it. He also tells KIMT News 3 they need more judges at the polling stations.
"A head judge is the individual who is responsible for the poll increases themselves and are leaders on the ground so to speak. We certainly have alot of interest and recruitment of regular elected judges, we find when we're trying to elevate people to the final level, that head judge level," says Cartwright. "There's a little more resistance and I think part of that has to be responsible for the polling place."
Around 630 judges will be scattered across the city of Rochester on Tuesday. The amount of judges at each polling place will vary.