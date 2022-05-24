City of Rochester Community Development to educate residents on zoning rules

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week Rochester Community Development leaders are gathering downtown to let residents know about the “Unified Development Code Project."
The project deals with the city's zoning ordinance which decides the process around how property develops and what homeowners can and cannot do.
The city of Rochester started an initiative to re-write the zoning ordinance in 2019, after the city adopted a new comprehensive plan in 2018.
Deputy Director, Ryan Yetzer, explains, “The city adopted a new comprehensive plan in 2018, so this project has been going on since then to try to align with the goals and policies set forth by that plan.”
Residents may be impacted by how a subdivision is developed – from the number of parking spaces to how tall a house can be.
Yetzer says the biggest change they are proposing is to allow a second unit on a single family lot.
“Zoning is a confusing complex thing at times but it doesn't have to be. Whether you are schooled or know nothing, come on out and we'd be happy to answer any questions you may have,” he adds.
The Community Development team will meet in Peace Plaza again Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. They will be in The Galleria food court 4pm to 6 pm.
A final document is expected to be considered for approval by city council in August. For more on the Unified Development Code Project, visit the city’s website.