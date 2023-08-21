 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

City of Rochester canceling events due to extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The week’s extreme heat is already taking a toll on events.

The City of Rochester says it is canceling a media-focused kick-off event on Wednesday about the historic investments being made to improve Soldiers Field.  Mayor Kim Norton and others officials were going to highlight the $22.5 million project that will include such improvements as:

New aquatics area with a lazy river, 3 waterslides, 50 meter lap pool, renovated bath house, wading pool, splash pad.

-          New inclusive playground and shelter on at Roy Sutherland Park (east side)

-          New basketball courts & track improvements

-          SW Trail Connection – multi-use trail and boardwalk connection

$10 million for the project is coming from Destination Medical Center funds, $7 million from the local Parks referendum, and the remainder from federal and state resources.

In addition, the Safe City Nights event at Watson Field scheduled for Tuesday has also been called off out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat warning and forecasted high heat index.

Police Chief Jim Franklin says “Safe City Nights is a wonderful way to bring the Rochester community together, and we look forward to continuing the tradition in 2024.”

