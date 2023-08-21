City of Rochester canceling events due to extreme heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The week’s extreme heat is already taking a toll on events.
The City of Rochester says it is canceling a media-focused kick-off event on Wednesday about the historic investments being made to improve Soldiers Field. Mayor Kim Norton and others officials were going to highlight the $22.5 million project that will include such improvements as:
New aquatics area with a lazy river, 3 waterslides, 50 meter lap pool, renovated bath house, wading pool, splash pad.
- New inclusive playground and shelter on at Roy Sutherland Park (east side)
- New basketball courts & track improvements
- SW Trail Connection – multi-use trail and boardwalk connection
$10 million for the project is coming from Destination Medical Center funds, $7 million from the local Parks referendum, and the remainder from federal and state resources.
In addition, the Safe City Nights event at Watson Field scheduled for Tuesday has also been called off out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat warning and forecasted high heat index.
Police Chief Jim Franklin says “Safe City Nights is a wonderful way to bring the Rochester community together, and we look forward to continuing the tradition in 2024.”